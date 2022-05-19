More hate-related property damage in London, Ont.

Just one day after hate symbols were spray painted on a north London, Ont. playground, police are investigating more graffiti-style property damage — also in north London.

Officers say they were notified of damage to street signs and a fence on Hawthorne Road and at a nearby park early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the damage consisted of hate-related symbols and images.

At this time police say they have no suspect information AND are appealing to members of the public to contact them if they have any information that could assist in the investigation.