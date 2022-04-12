More headstones vandalized in eastern Ontario

About 20 headstones have been damaged at a cemetery west of Kingston, the latest vandalism incident at a cemetery in the region.

Police say they received a report Monday morning of damage to the headstones at Violet Cemetery in Loyalist Township, including four large family monuments. They say the mischief could have happened over the weekend or in the past week.

Many of the headstones date back to the 1700s and 1800s and are damaged beyond repair, police said.

In the fall, a series of vandalism incidents at cemeteries in eastern Ontario damaged about 900 headstones at eight different cemeteries in the Kingston, Trenton and Belleville areas.

Police have not announced any arrests in those cases, or said whether they are related.

Anyone with information about this latest incident is asked to contact Lennox & Addington County OPP or Crime Stoppers.