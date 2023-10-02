More hospital beds will ease strain on emergency rooms, Manitoba NDP leader says

WINNIPEG -- Manitoba New Democrats are ending their election campaign the way they started it -- with a health-care promise in a suburban seat currently held by the Progressive Conservatives.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says if the NDP is elected Tuesday, he will add beds to hospitals in Winnipeg and Brandon that have seen long wait times in emergency rooms.

Kinew says people who have been triaged are often unable to be checked into a ward because of a lack of beds.

The NDP has focused much of its campaign on health care, and has promised to reopen three hospital emergency departments that were downgraded under the Tory government.

Kinew made the promise in front of the Grace Hospital, which is in a constituency held by the Tories.

Polls are open Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023