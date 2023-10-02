More hospital beds will ease strain on emergency rooms, Manitoba NDP leader says
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba New Democrats are ending their election campaign the way they started it -- with a health-care promise in a suburban seat currently held by the Progressive Conservatives.
NDP Leader Wab Kinew says if the NDP is elected Tuesday, he will add beds to hospitals in Winnipeg and Brandon that have seen long wait times in emergency rooms.
Kinew says people who have been triaged are often unable to be checked into a ward because of a lack of beds.
The NDP has focused much of its campaign on health care, and has promised to reopen three hospital emergency departments that were downgraded under the Tory government.
Kinew made the promise in front of the Grace Hospital, which is in a constituency held by the Tories.
Polls are open Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023
-
Sweater weather takes a backseat during October heatwaveWhile the leaves may be falling in Simcoe County, the temperatures aren't, putting a halt to the typical sweater weather for the first week of October as many jump back into summer clothing.
-
'It hurts the whole family': Riders look to honour George Reed's legacy at next gameOn Saturday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders will take to the field at Mosaic Stadium for their first game since the legendary George Reed passed away.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in killing outside downtown Edmonton shelterOne person has been charged in the death of a man outside an Edmonton shelter over the weekend.
-
The Village of Manotick might get a StarbucksThere is debate in Manotick, centred around a redevelopment that, if approved, could land a Starbucks with a drive-thru on the village's Main Street.
-
Parents want arrest after son 'deliberately kicked' in neck during Edmonton hockey gameA Junior C hockey player says he is lucky to be alive after his neck was sliced open by a hockey skate last week in an act his parents believe – and the referee ruled – was an intentional kick.
-
Motorcyclist, 56, dead after crash near SookeA 56-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Vancouver Island.
-
More blue-green algae found in a local reservoirBlue-green algae blooms have been spotted at the Conestogo Lake reservoir.
-
OPP appeals for help finding Bracebridge man missing nearly 2 monthsProvincial police in Muskoka are appealing to the public for help in the search for a missing man who disappeared nearly two months ago.
-
Ottawa doctors shocked to find their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working thereTwo Ottawa doctors says they were shocked to see their bios on the South Keys Health Centre website, despite never working there or having any contact with the walk-in clinic.