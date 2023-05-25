More Huron County hospital emergency department closures scheduled
Multi-Media Journalist
Fiona Robertson
The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance, as well as the Listowel Wingham Healthcare Alliance, have announced that “due to sudden health human resource shortages,” there will be a temporary reduction in operating hours at two local hospitals.
These include the Seaforth Community Hospital’s emergency department (ED), as well as the ED at the Wingham and District Hospital.
Seaforth’s ED will closed at 5 p.m. Thursday and reopen at 7 a.m. Friday, at which point regular hours of operation (24 hours daily) will resume.
Wingham’s ED will close at 5 p.m. Saturday, and reopen at 7am Sunday.
Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1 and paramedics will take you to the nearest ED.
-
