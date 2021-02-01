Manitoba’s COVID-19 vaccination task force will release more details on what the rollout will look like for First Nations people in the province.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead for the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, along with Dr. Marcia Anderson, vice dean of Indigenous health and public health lead for the Manitoba First Nation Pandemic Response and Co-ordination Team, will speak at a news conference at 2 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

According to the Pandemic Response and Co-ordination Team’s most recent bulletin, as of Jan. 29, 8,383 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba were in First Nations people. Of the cases, 4,743 cases are in people living off-reserve, while 3,640 people are living on reserve. There have been 5,469 recoveries, and 2,780 cases are considered active.

The total number of First Nations deaths in Manitoba related to COVID-19 is 134, according to the bulletin.

Last week, Manitoba released its vaccination plans for the province, revealing that the general population could start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as early as April, depending on vaccine supply. Manitobans 80-years-old and older will receive the first doses, with the eligibility incrementally working its way down through the lower age groups.

To date, Manitoba has received 55,650 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine (both Pfizer and Moderna) and has administered 40,785 doses.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Michelle Gerwing.