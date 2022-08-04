More Manitoba children can receive the COVID-19 vaccine

The Manitoba government is once again expanding eligibility for the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a news release sent Thursday, the province said all children in Manitoba aged six months to four years can be booked for an appointment starting Friday, Aug. 5.

Appointments started to be booked on July 25 but were prioritized for children with specific health conditions, such as chronic lung disease, due to supply.

The province said 14,900 doses of Moderna’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine have been received. More than 3,700 doses have been shipped to regional vaccine sites and medical clinics, while 2,100 have been provided to First Nations communities.

They add the province is expecting to receive 28,000 doses soon, but the shipment was delayed.

“The vaccine supply remains limited at this time,” the province said in a statement. “Because the vaccine is a two-dose series, the province will reserve about half of its doses to ensure adequate supplies, to provide the best protection against COVID-19 for children in this age group.”

A Pfizer vaccine for children in this age group is also being reviewed by Health Canada. If approved, more vaccines are expected to be available in the fall, the province said.

Parents and caregivers can book appointments by calling medical clinics directly, or by phoning 1-844-626-8222.