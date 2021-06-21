More Manitobans can now book their second COVID-19 vaccine

The Manitoba government has once again made more Manitobans eligible to receive a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, the province said people who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose on or before May 25 will be able to book an appointment for a second dose.

On Tuesday at 11:45 a.m., people who receive their first dose on or before May 29 will be able to book second dose appointments.

All Manitobans 12 and older can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for their first dose; however, Pfizer appointments are “not generally available” due to a delivery slow down that will be occurring in July. Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine in Canada approved for people ages 12-17.

Vaccine appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

As of June 20, Manitoba has administered 1,156,966 COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 71.2 per cent of Manitobans receiving at least one vaccine dose, and 25.4 per cent being fully vaccinated.