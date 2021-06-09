More Manitobans eligible for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Manitoba has once again expanded the eligibility for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, the province announced anyone who received their first dose on or before May 4 will now be eligible to book the second dose.

Manitobans can book the second dose by calling 1-844-626-8222 or by booking online.

Johanu Botha, the co-lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said as of Wednesday, Manitoba has hit the 70 per cent vaccination mark in adults 18 and older, adding those 12 to 17 aren't far behind.

"Vaccine numbers continue to rise," said Botha, "This week, we will give almost 90,000 doses in supersites, pop-up clinics, urban Indigenous clinics, and through our focused immunization teams. Next week we expect to give about 83,000 doses through those same channels."

To date, Manitoba has received 1,041,040 doses of vaccine, and more is expected to come this week.

The province is scheduled to receive 87,750 doses of Pfizer, 3,500 doses of Moderna, and 7,500 doses of AstraZeneca.

Botha also addressed why more AstraZeneca doses are coming to the province, even though Manitoba has made it possible to mix an mRNA shot with AstraZeneca.

He said the province has seen that many Manitobans who received AstraZeneca are still wanting that for their second dose.

"Our job is to make sure that we have the vaccines we need when we need them."

He said when the clinical approach changed with the vaccine, the task force asked the federal government to hold on to the AstraZeneca supply.

But he noted the number of people who want AstraZeneca for their second dose has since changed.

"We are working with our partners in pharmacies and medical clinics throughout this week to develop a plan where we can strategically distribute them across the province based on public demand."

He said once the plans are in place, people can start to receive their second AstraZeneca dose if they want it.

MIXING COVID-19 VACCINES

For those who received AstraZeneca for their first dose but are currently looking to receive either Pfizer or Moderna for their second, Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, said more information has become available that shows mixing vaccines is effective.

Reimer said that new studies out of Germany show mixing mRNA vaccines still provide the same level of effectiveness as receiving the same shot.

She added the effectiveness is even greater if an AstraZeneca shot is followed by an mRNA dose.

"For people who received a first shot of AstraZeneca, we continue to recommend that you get one of the mRNA vaccines for your second dose and if anything, these German studies strengthen that recommendation," said Reimer.

She added that the province still recommends that people receive the same mRNA shot for their second dose as they did for their first, but if a specific brand isn't available at the time of their appointment, they can receive the other option.

However, when it comes to those between the ages of 12 and 17, Reimer said they must still receive Pfizer as that is the only vaccine available for that age group.