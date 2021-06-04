More Manitobans now eligible for second-dose COVID-19 vaccine bookings

The Manitoba government has expanded the eligibility for second-dose bookings for the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, the province changed the eligibility to include anyone who received their first shot on or before April 25.

Others who are eligible for their second dose include all Indigenous people aged 12 and older, and anyone with certain priority health conditions. A full list of these conditions can be found online.

To book a second-dose appointment, Manitobans must have received a Pfizer vaccine 21 days before the date of their second appointment, received a Moderna vaccine 28 days before their second-dose appointment, or received an AstraZeneca vaccine a minimum of 28 days before their second-dose appointment date.

All Manitobans aged 12 and up are eligible to book their first-dose appointments.

On Wednesday, Manitoba’s Premier Brian Pallister announced a new grant program aimed at encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, Manitoba has administered 911,382 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Eligible Manitobans can book a vaccine appointment by calling 1-844-626-8222 or by booking online.