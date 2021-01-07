Ottawa's slightly warmer than usual weather will continue on Thursday before things cool down a bit heading into the weekend.

Thursday's high will be -2 C, according to Environment Canada, which is a few degrees above seasonal norms. Conditions will be mainly cloudy.

With the wind chill, Thursday night's temperature will dip to -10, and -15 overnight into Friday.

On Friday, expect a sunny day with a high of -6 C. The low will drop to -14 C Friday night.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday are all expected to have a mix of sun and cloud with highs around -4 C, -3 C and -5 C respectively. Overnight temperatures will all see double-digit lows.