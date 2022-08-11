More monkeypox vaccination appointments coming to Manitoba
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
Manitoba will be offering more vaccination appointments for monkeypox.
A news release from the province Thursday confirmed that additional appointments will be available “soon,” but no dates were listed.
Appointments can be made online or by calling Health Links-Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257.
Manitoba recently expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine, but on Monday, tweeted all appointments were booked.
To date, no monkeypox cases have been found in Manitoba.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s top doctor, will provide an update on the monkeypox vaccination campaign Thursday afternoon during a virtual availability at 2 p.m.
CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
