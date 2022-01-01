More N.S. hospitals impose tighter visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

Three more hospitals in Nova Scotia have increased visitor restrictions due to rising COVID-19 cases and outbreaks.

As of Saturday, inpatients at both the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax and the Dartmouth General Hospital in Dartmouth can only have one consistent visitor.

Nova Scotia Health says exceptions can be made for certain circumstances, which include:

palliative care and other patients nearing end of life

patients receiving medical assistance in dying

children under 18 seeking treatment and/or admitted to hospital

outpatients, including patients arriving at the hospital for emergency and ambulatory care clinics, appointments or procedures who need support to receive care due to physical, intellectual, cognitive and emotional conditions

patients requiring support for critical treatment decisions such as organ transplantation, initiation of hemodialysis, and at the discretion of the clinical team

On Friday, the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S. imposed the same visitor restrictions, however, they are also allowed an exemption for labour and birth.

“Nova Scotia Health sincerely apologizes to patients and their families for temporarily tightening visitor restrictions at this time," wrote the health authority in a news release on Saturday.

As of Friday, 34 people were in hospital, an increase of nine people since Thursday. Of those in hospital, four were in intensive care.

The province did not provide a COVID-19 update on new cases, recoveries, active case count, hospitalizations, or vaccination numbers on Saturday.

Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease specialist, said so far, hospitalization numbers remain lower than previous waves.

"It’s definitely a lower percentage… and whether that’s because of our great vaccination rates or because the virus is different, that’s not really clear yet," said Barrett.

Barrett says increasing vaccination rates, younger cohorts getting vaccinated and the natural exposures people are experiencing could lead to a promising new year.

"All of those things combined, even if we get a variant that is going to shift and drift a little bit, should put us in a very good place towards the middle of 2022," Barrett said.

Other Nova Scotia hospitals that have also imposed tighter visitor restrictions include: