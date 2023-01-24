More nasty weather headed for the Maritimes, some schools closed again Tuesday

As Maritimers either dry off or shovel out following Monday’s messy mix of weather, more snow and rain is headed for the region.

School delays and closures are in effect across all three provinces Tuesday due to a combination of road conditions, the ongoing cleanup and high winds.

All schools in Prince Edward Island are closed, all schools in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County, Colchester County, Pictou County, and the Municipality of East Hants are closed, and a handful of schools are closed in New Brunswick.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENTS, WINTER STORM WATCH

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for northern and central New Brunswick.

The weather agency advises that winter storm conditions are possible Wednesday night and Thursday. Up to 30 cm of snow is expected, though some parts could see up to 40 cm.

Environment Canada says heavy snow and gusty winds are expected to start Wednesday night, resulting in blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility.

Meanwhile, a special weather statement is in effect for coastal areas near the Bay of Chaleur, where there is a chance of flooding Thursday.

A special weather statement is also in effect for southern New Brunswick, where snow, rain and strong winds are expected Wednesday night and Thursday.

Heavy snow is forecast for most areas Wednesday night, but it will change to rain in southern New Brunswick Thursday.

Some parts could see up to 50 mm of rain.

In Nova Scotia, special weather statements are in effect in Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens, Lunenburg, Halifax, Guysborough, Richmond, Cape Breton and Victoria counties.

Environment Canada says heavy rain and strong winds are expected over southwestern Nova Scotia early Thursday, spreading east and reaching Cape Breton by noon.

Between 30 and 50 mm of rain is expected, and coastal communities could see large waves and high water levels, resulting in minor flooding.

There were no warnings or special weather statements in effect on Prince Edward Island as of noon Tuesday.

POWER OUTAGES

Nova Scotia Power was reporting 50 outages affecting 4,025 customers as of 1 p.m Tuesday.

Close to 2,000 customers are without power in the Amherst and Parrsboro areas, which the utility says is due to heavy rain and trees on power lines. The estimated restoration time is 2:15 p.m.

More than 2,000 customers are without power across Cape Breton, with most outages reported in the Ingonish area. The estimated restoration time is 3 p.m.

In P.E.I., roughly 1,600 Maritime Electric customers were without power Tuesday morning. Power had been restored to most customers as of 1 p.m.

There are no significant outages in New Brunswick.

TRAVEL

Marine Atlantic says its 12:30 p.m Tuesday departure from North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., has been cancelled, as well as the 11:45 a.m. departure from Port aux Basques to North Sydney.

The ferry service says its other departures for the day may be impacted due to the marine forecast.

Bay Ferries is advising that sailings between Digby and Saint John may be cancelled Wednesday, Thursday and Friday due to the forecasted weather conditions.

Bay Ferries says it's monitoring the conditions and will post updates online.