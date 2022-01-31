More needs to be done to help prevent fires in Winnipeg homes: advocate

A Winnipeg advocate says recent fires in Winnipeg, including one at a Simcoe Street home that resulted in the death of a five-year-old child, reveal a need for increased fire prevention in Winnipeg’s lower-income homes.

“We’ve had too many fires,” said Sel Burrows, coordinator for Point Power Drive, on Monday. “We had a child die from a fire; fires can be prevented.”

Last week, a fire at a home on Simcoe Street sent nine people to hospital, including five children ranging in age from less than a year old to early teens. A five-year-old child died from their injuries.

Firefighters also responded to a house fire over the weekend on Selkirk Avenue that sent two people to hospital and killed four dogs.

Burrows says the city needs to have a better fire prevention plan, and it should focus on ensuring people living in low-cost housing are educated about fire risk, saying that is where the majority of the fires are happening.

“Some of them are personal responsibility, like smoking and things like that, but a lot of them – what we think are causing the fires – are cold weather,” he said.

“The furnace goes off, someone plugs in a low-end heater, and the next thing you know, you’ve got a fire. Or they turn the stove on to keep the house warm during the night, and the next thing you know, the wiring is overloaded, because it’s not safe wiring.”

Burrows praised WFPS for their work, and believes firefighters should be going to homes to help educate residents about ways to keep their home safe from fire.

In a statement, the City of Winnipeg says the WFPS works with people to complete inspections and provide safety information. The city added the WFPS recently spoke with Burrows about his concerns and has committed to working with him to reach residents in the community.