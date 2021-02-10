The Region of Waterloo International Airport is hoping a new partnership with an airline will help provide frequent, affordable trips across the country once travel restrictions are lifted.

In a Tuesday news release, the region announced that the arrangement with Flair Airlines will provide non-stop service to Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Halifax multiple times a week.

They anticipate the start of the service to begin on May 1, but this is all dependent on whether or not non-essential travel will be allowed by then.

“Once pandemic restrictions are lifted, the addition of Flair’s services will provide further connectivity to other economic hubs, create local jobs, build partnerships and help support the recovery of the local economy,” said regional chair Karen Redman in the news release.

In the news release, the region says they are hoping to improve business access to the area, enhance tourism, expand connectivity to large cities, and create potential aviation-related program development with post-secondary institutions.

Flair Airlines is currently Canada's only independent ultra-low cost carrier.

In September, a deal was announced between the Region of Waterloo International Airport and Pivot Airlines to provide domestic flights to Windsor, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.