More northeastern Ont. communities impose fire bans as hot, dry weather continues

Several more communities in northeastern Ontario are imposing fire bans, as the hot, dry weather is raising the forest fire danger ratings across much of the region.

According to Ontario's forest fire info map, the danger of fire in the area, from Sault Ste. Marie in the west, North Bay in the east, Greater Sudbury in the north, and Parry Sound in the south, is rated high.

Some areas – including Espanola, Killarney and Bruce Mines – have an extreme rating. Elliot Lake, Huron Shores and Blind River are among the communities that already declared a fire ban.

Bans are also in effect in Parry Sound, Bruce Mines, Killarney, Gore Bay, the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands, and Central Manitoulin, the municipality that includes popular areas like Mindemoya and Providence Bay. Markstay-Warren, east of Sudbury, hasn't imposed a ban, but is not allowing daytime burning. Open air burning is only permitted from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. with a permit.

"Campfires do not require a permit," the community said on its website. "Proceed with extra caution."

While rain is in the forecast for some communities this weekend, sunny and hot temperatures are expected to dominate for much of the next week.