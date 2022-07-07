More Nova Scotians eligible for fourth COVID-19 shot

Eligibility for second COVID-19 booster shots has expanded in Nova Scotia.

The move, announced on Thursday morning, will allow more immunocompromised people in the province to receive a second booster earlier.

The changes to eligibility requirements comes after Prince Edward Island announced Wednesday the offering of second COVID-19 boosters for people aged 12 and up.

Nova Scotians can begin booking their fourth dose starting on Friday.

The decision to expand booster shots comes after the province accepted updated guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization. This includes people on dialysis, who may be immunocompromised due to cancer, those living with HIV without viral suppression, or have been diagnosed with an AIDS-defining illness in the year prior to receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, the province is advising that moderately to severely immunocompromised individuals who only received two doses can schedule a third 56 days after their most recent dose.

Vaccine providers will be screening patients to ensure they meet the criteria needed to be eligible for a fourth dose.

"Those who do not qualify or immunocompromised people who have already received a third dose will not be provided an additional dose at the clinic," a provincial release reads.

Vaccination appointments can be booked online.