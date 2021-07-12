More options for Windsor travellers as Porter launches new jet service across North America

It has been nearly 18 months since Porter suspended flights due to COVID-19 public health and travel restrictions.

Flights from Windsor’s International Airport to Toronto Pearson International Airport are scheduled to resume Oct. 6.

At the same time, the airline company has announced 80 brand new state-of-the-art, fuel-efficient Embraer E195-E2 aircraft will be added to their fleet.

Destinations will include the west coast, and sunny spots in the southern United States, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Although the new aircrafts won’t touch down at YQG, it will provide Windsorites with more options if they choose to make a pit stop first, for example in Toronto.

New routes will be finalized ahead of aircraft deliveries in mid-2022.