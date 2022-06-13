'More options': real estate listings up in Windsor-Essex

Housing sales were down in Windsor-Essex and the number of listings increased, according to the May statistics from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.

Housing sales were down 20 per cent in May, compared to the same month last year. There were 583 houses sold in May, 2022, a drop from 733 sold in May, 2021.

The average price was up 14 per cent this May compared to last May. It’s now sitting at $647,331, compared to $564,209 in April 2021.

That is down compared to $692,000 in April, 2022.

The number of listings is up 37 per cent. There were 1,438 this May, compared to 1,043 last May.

Local realtor Dan Gemus says they’ve been seeing a shift across Windsor Essex County in the last two months.

“Essentially what's happening is we're seeing a big growth in listings in the market, so more inventory, and that's giving people more options,” says Gemus.