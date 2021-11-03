iHeartRadio

More outbreaks, 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit office in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Sept. 18, 2015. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 464 people.

The health unit says 183 cases are currently active, including 100 cases that are variants of concern (VOC).

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,590 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,943 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

The number of outbreaks increased from seven on Tuesday to 11 on Wednesday. Here’s the breakdown:

  • 2 workplaces
  • 0 long-term care or retirement homes
  • 6 community outbreaks
  • 3 school outbreaks

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 6 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 9 cases are community acquired
  • 5 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED

  • 325,463 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 15,745 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
  • 309,718 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • 5,218 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations.
  • A total of 640,399 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 85.8% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 81.6% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.
12