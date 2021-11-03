More outbreaks, 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 20 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 464 people.

The health unit says 183 cases are currently active, including 100 cases that are variants of concern (VOC).

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,590 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,943 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

The number of outbreaks increased from seven on Tuesday to 11 on Wednesday. Here’s the breakdown:

2 workplaces

0 long-term care or retirement homes

6 community outbreaks

3 school outbreaks

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

6 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

9 cases are community acquired

5 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED