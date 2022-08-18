More people, businesses charged in connection with liquor distribution ring

Four additional people and three businesses have been charged in connection with a liquor distribution network.

Leo Quinn, 46, Victor Burnstick, 33, Charlene Bear, 44, and Albert Chikie, 48, have been charged with attempting to possess property obtained by a crime for the purpose of trafficking under $5,000, theft under $5,000, and conspiracy to possess property obtained by a crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5,000.

Pazzo Pazzo Restaurant Inc., Canex Imports and Exports Ltd – Lifestyle Mega Market, and India – Canada Capital Inc – Bon Liquor have also been charged with unlawfully attempting to possess property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking under $5,000.

In July, 10 people were charged in connection with the distribution network.

Police said then that more than $130,000 in alcohol had been seized since the investigation started in late 2020.

Investigators say the ring was distributing stolen liquor to legitimate businesses like liquor stores and restaurants.