More people, businesses charged in connection with liquor distribution ring
Four additional people and three businesses have been charged in connection with a liquor distribution network.
Leo Quinn, 46, Victor Burnstick, 33, Charlene Bear, 44, and Albert Chikie, 48, have been charged with attempting to possess property obtained by a crime for the purpose of trafficking under $5,000, theft under $5,000, and conspiracy to possess property obtained by a crime for the purpose of trafficking over $5,000.
Pazzo Pazzo Restaurant Inc., Canex Imports and Exports Ltd – Lifestyle Mega Market, and India – Canada Capital Inc – Bon Liquor have also been charged with unlawfully attempting to possess property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking under $5,000.
In July, 10 people were charged in connection with the distribution network.
Police said then that more than $130,000 in alcohol had been seized since the investigation started in late 2020.
Investigators say the ring was distributing stolen liquor to legitimate businesses like liquor stores and restaurants.
