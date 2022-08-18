'More people coming': Host families needed as Ukrainian refugees continue arriving in Calgary

The Calgary Catholic Immigration Society is in desperate need of help from anyone who can provide temporary accommodations for Ukrainian refugees.

The organization says hundreds of Ukrainians have already been placed in our city, but wants more host families to step forward as the Russian invasion stretches into its sixth month.

"Any Canadian family that can open their home to support that initiative, I think that would be very good," CEO Fariborz Birjandian said.

"We anticipate there will be more people coming. They are amazing people, very capable – with education – but they are very vulnerable. They're in the most vulnerable time of their life."

"These people are already in Canada or will be coming soon," project manager Marianna Solomchak added. "We need to place them somewhere."

Governments at the federal and provincial levels have offered the refugees financial help and some short stays in hotels, but Birjandian says there just aren't enough rooms to go around.

The society wants to help 200 more people, which would require a few dozen host families. They'd need to be prepared to accommodate the Ukrainians for a month or two.

Many of the refugees are mothers with young children.

It's believed 200,000 Ukrainians have pending applications to come to Canada.

If you'd like to temporarily accommodate someone in need, visit the Calgary Catholic Immigration Society for more information.