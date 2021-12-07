More people dealing with postpartum depression amid COVID-19 pandemic

A Waterloo mom is among those grappling with increased postpartum anxiety and depression in the age of COVID-19.

“You have this little miracle in front of you but your brain doesn’t want to be near them,” said Michelle McMahon, mother to two-year-old Jazper, “I know that sounds horrible to maybe other moms and parents who don’t understand.”

McMahon has been navigating postpartum mental health challenges since Jazper was born and was enrolled in support groups but the feeling of isolation only grew when COVID-19 shut it all down.

“For a while it was just cancelled all together so it became right away very lonely,” said McMahon.

Despite postpartum support groups transitioning online, she said, “there’s so many people looking for help, there’s not enough room in these programs.”

According to an international study of nearly 7,000 pregnant and postpartum women, the pandemic has brought on a rise in mental health challenges.

“The pandemic has had people so isolated at home. The increase of postpartum depression and anxiety is prevalent,” said Theresa Himburg, a facilitator of Stork Secrets, a postpartum program at Our Place in Kitchener.

Himburg has been facilitating the program for over four years and said pre-pandemic, one in seven women would experience these challenges but it’s risen to one in three. The increase reflected in the number of people reaching out to the organization.

“We’re actually seeing two to three registrations a week,” Himburg said. “These parents need connection, they need to know they’re not alone and they’re not the only ones going through the struggles of parenthood.”

She estimates enrolment has since doubled. To accommodate the demand, a virtual session is offered three times a week, plus there’s a new “baby and me” connection program too.

Himburg said that's where “they get to have regular conversations with other moms and song times with their babies.”

She expects in person support to return in the new year and reach even more of those who are struggling with postpartum.

More information about Stork Secrets and other programs offered by Our Place can be found online.