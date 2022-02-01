More people looking for thrift shop deals in Timmins during pandemic

With many people having tighter wallets during the COVID-19 pandemic, thrift shop owners in Timmins are noticing a growing interest in used items.

Sydney McIntyre, who owns the second-hand children's clothing store A Second Time Around, said she's noticed a sizeable interest in pre-owned clothing from parents in only a few weeks of operation.

Her store offers discounts on new items for those who bring in their children's outgrown clothes.

"I think for a lot of people, their main interest is to find affordable clothes for their kids," McIntyre said.

"Second-hand shopping is a lot more eco-friendly for people now -- they don't want to see it all go in the landfill anymore."

For antique store owner Jackie MacNeil, people have been coming to her store looking for items like vintage furniture that has proven to last longer than big box store offerings.

She said some people like the reassurance that things like decades-old dressers and tables were built to last.

"From the '30s, '40s, the older, the better because that is well-made," MacNeil said.

"It's still here, so it lasted all this time ... that's what people want."