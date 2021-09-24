More people rolling their sleeves up for a vaccine as passport rolls out

Ontario’s vaccine passport rolled out on Wednesday and it seems to have brought an uptick of people wanting to get a vaccine in North Bay.

The local health unit is offering mobile clinics and officials said in less than three hours Wednesday evening and despite the rain close to 200 shots were administered.

Health unit officials told CTV News pop-up clinics have been a "huge success" but said only 77 per cent of those aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated while the goal still remains to get to 90 per cent.

"I believe the vaccine passport has had an impact on the number of people that are coming to our busses," said Andrea McLellan, a program manager with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.

"Some people do identify that they are there because of the vaccine passport. There’s been a good mix of first and second doses at the clinic, sometimes it’s more first doses than second doses. It’s been really well received."