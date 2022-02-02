Breakthrough in Alberta border blockade, lanes open in both directions

There has been a breakthrough to resolve the impasse at a protest blockade at the United States border in southern Alberta.

Chad Williamson, a lawyer representing truckers blocking access to the border crossing at Coutts, Alta., says they have spoken with Mounties and agreed to open some blocked lanes.

“Frankly, the protestors feel their message has been heard,” he said. “Nobody wants this blockade to happen any more.”

Williamson says the protesters are starting to feel they have been heard, “but this isn’t over.”

Trucks and other vehicles have begun clearing two lanes -- one going north and one going south.

POLICE REMAIN AT SCENE

"This is a sign of optimism," Cpl. Curtis Peters of the Alberta RCMP told CTV News Wednesday, "but is not an end to the police presence here."

Work is continuing to clear the road completely, he said.

No deal has been struck between the RCMP and the protesters, but Peters said negotiations have been ongoing with some of the representatives.

While a lane of traffic is open in both directions, he says that doesn't mean the road is open and anyone seeking to cross the Canada-U.S. border there should avoid doing so and seek another crossing instead.

Demonstrators began parking their vehicles and blocked the highway on Saturday in solidarity with similar events in Ottawa and countrywide -- to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and broader public health measures.

The tie-up has stranded travellers and cross-border truckers for days, compromising millions of dollars in trade and impeding access to basic goods and medical services for area residents.

Police tried to peacefully break up the demonstration yesterday, only to see demonstrators breach a nearby checkpoint.

A media availability is expected to take place sometime later on Wednesday.

With files from CTV News Calgary