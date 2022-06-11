More police officers on foot coming to neighbourhoods across Toronto

Torontonians will soon be seeing more police officers walking the beat in neighbourhoods across the city.

Later this morning, Interim Police Chief James Ramer and Mayor John Tory will attend an open house at North York’s 31 Division where they’ll share further details about the expansion of the Neighbourhood Community Officer Program (NCOP).

This initiative, which aims to strengthen community connections in an effort to prevent and create long-term solutions for solving crime and disorder issues, was first launched in 2013.

The idea is for neighbourhood community officers, who are currently working in all 16 police divisions, to be visible, present, and accessible. Some of the ways they foster relationships with individuals and groups in the community is by holding “coffee with a cop” events. Police also visit schools, attend local events, and meet with area business owners.

With this latest expansion, Toronto police’s NCOP will now be serving 51 of Toronto’s 158 identified neighbourhoods. The newly added neighbourhoods that will see officers on foot include Rockcliffe-Smyth (12 Division), South Parkdale (14 Division), New Toronto (22 Division), Elms-Old Rexdale (23 Division), York University Heights (31 Division), Clanton Park and Englemount-Lawrence (32 Division), Dorset Park (41 Division), Eglinton East and Golfdale-Cedarbrae-Woburn (43 Division), Harbourfront-City Place (53 Division), and Danforth and Taylor-Massey (55 Division). A full list of neighbourhood community officers by division can be found on the TPS web site.