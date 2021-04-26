More possible COVID-19 exposures on Winnipeg Transit routes

People on multiple bus routes in Winnipeg may have been exposed to COVID-19 early last week.

The province has added four Winnipeg Transit bus routes to its updated list of possible public exposures.

It said the possible exposures happened on Route 16, or 18, or 60 and route 15 at the following times on April 19 and 20:

7 a.m. to 8 a.m. from Osborne Street and River Avenue to downtown, then to Air Canada Cargo at 2020 Sargent Avenue.

Noon to 1 p.m. from Air Canada Cargo at 2020 Sargent Avenue to downtown, then to Osborne Street and River Avenue.

The province added there may have been exposures that occurred on Route 16, or 18, or 60 at the following times on April 19 and 20:

2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Osborne Street and River Avenue to Graham Avenue and Vaughn Avenue.

7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. from Graham Avenue and Vaughn Avenue to Osborne Street and River Avenue.

The province said those who were on these bus routes at these times should self-monitor for symptoms and should go for testing if any symptoms develop.

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposures can be found online.