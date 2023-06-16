iHeartRadio

More pride flags vandalized in Norwich Township


Mock notifications posted throughout the downtown of Norwich Township, Ont. on May 24, 2023 feature pride flags without referencing Pride. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

OPP in Oxford County are investigating reports of theft and mischief involving pride flags and signage,

According to police, video surveillance is being reviewed from the evening hours on Thursday on Stover Street, Maple Dell Road and Norwich Road in Norwich Township.

Police are reminding the public that theft and vandalism are criminal acts and will not be tolerated.

Anybody who engages in vandalism or theft may face a criminal charge. 

12