More primary care offices administering AstraZeneca; top doc receives first dose

AstraZeneca vaccines are now available for patients at several more primary care offices in Waterloo Region.

As of Tuesday, the vaccine is available to any adults aged 40 or over.

AstraZeneca is also available at multiple pharmacies in the region.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang received her first dose of the vaccine at a local pharmacy on Tuesday morning.

“I’ve heard from so many people who are waiting for their turn to get the vaccine, including many individuals who do essential work and others who want to protect their family members,” Dr. Wang said in a news release. “If you’re 40 or older, I strongly encourage you to book an appointment to get the AstraZeneca vaccine. While we are in the midst of a very serious third wave with profound impacts on our community and our health care system at risk, we are fortunate to have a good supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the moment and the opportunity to vaccinate even more residents who are now eligible to get it.”

Patients at participating primary care offices should book an appointment though their health-care provider.

These offices are offering AstraZeneca: