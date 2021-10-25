More rain expected in Toronto

Another five to 10 millimeters of rain is expected to fall in Toronto Monday night.

Toronto has been under a special weather alert since early this morning, with Environment Canada calling for rainfall of about 30 to 50 millimeters throughout the day.

As of 7 p.m., the weather agency said that residents should expect an additional five to 10 millimeters of showers.

"This rainfall is due to a low pressure system that is forecast to track northeast across southern Ontario," Environment Canada said. "Wet conditions and reduced visibilities from rain may make travelling difficult."

"Localized flooding in low lying areas is possible."

The rain is expected to taper off later tonight, but could be back tomorrow.

Don’t put those ☔️ away yet! You’ll need a sturdy one for tomorrow with showers, gusty winds out of the north and a high of 10 C. Don’t worry though, Wednesday & Thursday are looking much nicer. Join me now on @CTVToronto for your 7 Day forecast recap, or all the details at 11:30 pic.twitter.com/arN6wNTC0P

On Sunday night, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority issued a statement saying that rivers within the GTA "may experience higher flows and water levels."

"The combination of slippery and unstable banks, and rising water levels could create hazardous conditions near rivers or other water bodies," they said. "Localized ponding is possible in low-lying areas and where leaf litter is blocking storm sewers."