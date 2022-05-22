More rain in the forecast for Ottawa

More rain is in the forecast for Ottawa today, one day after a severe thunderstorm left a trail of destruction across the capital.

Ottawa received 15 mm of rain on Saturday, and maximum wind speeds were clocked at 120 km/h.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers to begin near 12 p.m. and continue through the afternoon. High 20 C.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 6 C.

Another cloudy day is in the forecast for Monday, with a high of 18 C.

The outlook for Tuesday is cloudy and a high of 19 C, with more rain in the forecast for Wednesday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 10 C.