More rain in the forecast for Ottawa on Wednesday
It will be another rainy day in the capital on Wednesday with showers expected throughout the day.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for showers and a high of 9 C.
The rain will end late this evening, and it will then be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.
Temperatures will fall to 6 C overnight.
It will be another gray and rainy day in the capital tomorrow.
Thursday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and afternoon. The high will be 13 C.
It will be cloudy Thursday evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 6 C overnight.
There is some sunshine in the forecast for Friday. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C.
