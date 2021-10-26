More rain in the forecast for Windsor-Essex
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Environment Canada says more rain is in the forecast for the Windsor area this week.
The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day on Tuesday with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 9 Celsius.
There’s also a 30 per cent chance of drizzle overnight. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light after midnight. Low 6 C.
Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week:
- Wednesday..overcast. High 13. UV index 1 or low. Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low 7.
- Thursday..cloudy. High 15. Thursday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 10.
- Friday..periods of rain. High 13. Friday night..periods of rain. Low 9.
- Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13. Saturday night..cloudy. Low 8.
- Sunday..cloudy. High 12. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.
- Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.
