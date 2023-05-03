More rain showers carry us though the week
We’ve got a few more days of showers before a string of sunny days take us into the weekend.
Temperatures stay well in the double digits, hoping to reach into the low 20s over the weekend.
The average high for this time of year is 17 C with a low of 4 C.
Here’s a look at the forecast
Wednesday: A few rain showers ending near noon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of rain showers. Rain showers or a few flurries early this morning. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 11.
Wednesday Night: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 2.
Thursday: Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 14.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 15.r
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
-
"This should be a homecoming": Whoop-Up Days to feature free admission, more events and activitiesWhoop-Up Days is Lethbridge's biggest summer event, drawing in around 23,000 visitors last year.
-
Camera Store says it was robbed of $30K worth of equipment in morning heistA Calgary camera shop was robbed Wednesday of an estimated $30,000 worth of equipment.
-
Ottawa River flooding touches every corner of the Ottawa ValleyAs water levels are expected to peak at the end of the week, every community along the Ottawa River in the Ottawa Valley is being impacted by flooding.
-
Hybrid shelter open, encampments remain with some unwilling to moveThe Region of Waterloo’s new tiny home hybrid shelter is now open, but what does it mean for encampments dotted across the region?
-
Ottawa firefighters quickly douse fire at Shepherds of Good HopeOttawa firefighters quickly brought a fire at an Ottawa shelter under control Wednesday afternoon.
-
Transit Windsor getting ready for special events in DetroitFor the many concert goers and sports fans, Transit Windsor is bringing back the special events service to Detroit.
-
Lightfoot's impact felt in his hometown of Orillia, Ont. as fans mourn and celebrate his lifeFans of Gordon Lightfoot are mourning his death and revelling in his life in his hometown of Orillia, Ont., after news of his passing broke Monday evening.
-
Leadership conference in Sudbury hears from world record holderWednesday in Sudbury, Scott Hammell, a four-time Guinness World record holder, escape artist and magician, was the keynote speaker at a high school leadership conference.
-
Lethbridge residents try to beat the heat amid scorching hot springWeather in Lethbridge may be hot, but there are still plenty of people who have to slather on the sunscreen and head outside for their jobs.