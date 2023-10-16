More rain to come as warnings continue for Eastern Nova Scotia
Rainfall warnings calling for totals up to or in excess of 80 mm continue Monday afternoon in Nova Scotia for Cape Breton as well as Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties. There is a risk of localized flooding and flash flooding in these areas.
Special weather statements extend into Kings and Queens Counties, Prince Edward Island. Statements are also in place for parts of Cumberland, Colchester, and eastern Halifax County, Nova Scotia. The Statements call for rain totals up to 50 mm.
Preliminary rain reports from personal weather stations in Cape Breton reporting rain totals sitting between 40 and 100 mm of noon on Monday.
Rain, heavy at times, will continue through Monday afternoon. The rain and gusty winds on the backside of a low pressure system sitting near the southern coastline of Newfoundland.
The storm is moving eastward which means that weather conditions will improve over the next 12 to 18 hours. Rain is expected to become light-to-moderate in intensity for Monday evening and night. Showers in the forecast for Tuesday.
Additional rain totals may be as much as 10 to 30 mm in eastern parts of the Maritimes by Tuesday morning.
