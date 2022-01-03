More record highs for S&P 500, Dow on first day of 2022
Wall Street got 2022 off to a solid start with more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
-
Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR resultToronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
'We're not very hopeful': Local teacher's federation wants more safety measures in place before in-person learning returnsWith public and private schools shifting to remote learning on Jan. 5, the president of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario for Waterloo Region hopes the time will be used to introduce more safety protocols in schools.
-
U.S. jury finds Theranos founder Holmes guilty of conspiring to defraud investorsA U.S. jury on Monday found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of conspiring to defraud investors in the blood testing startup. Holmes was convicted on four of 11 counts.
-
Did the coyote cull stop aggressive behaviour in Vancouver's Stanley Park? Here's an updateIt appears the cull targeting coyotes in a popular Vancouver park didn't put an end to aggressive behaviour entirely.
-
Skier rescued after breaking leg in avalanche on North ShoreA skier who was caught up in an avalanche on Hollyburn Mountain Monday survived with a broken leg, according to North Shore Rescue.
-
Residents rebuilding after fire destroys apartment on New Year's EveA large fire tore through a Sherbrook apartment building on New Year's Eve, and now residents are picking up the pieces.
-
Local businesses react to new wave of restrictionsLocal business owners are frustrated with another round of restrictions coming into effect on Wednesday.
-
Families and education workers prepare for online learningFamilies found out Monday that their children are going back to remote learning, just 48 hours before they were set to return to the classroom.
-
Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris expects Beijing Olympics to go ahead as plannedCanada's Mark McMorris is doing all he can to stay safe ahead of the Beijing Olympics -- which he expects will start as scheduled.