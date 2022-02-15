More recycling delays expected in Greater Victoria due to labour dispute

Residents living in the Capital Regional District are being warned of more curbside recycling pick up delays Tuesday.

The CRD says "most scheduled routes" will not have recycling picked up on Tuesday because of an "internal labour disagreement" at Emterra Environmental, the company contracted to collect recycling in Greater Victoria.

"Although some material will be collected, most scheduled routes will not be completed," warned the CRD, adding that an alternate pick up day will not be scheduled this month.

If your recycling is not picked up by 9 p.m. Tuesday night, the CRD asks that you bring your recycling back inside and hold onto it until the next collection date on March 1.

The Capital Regional District notes that there's no limit on how much recycling can be placed at the curb on pick up days, and that recyclables can be dropped off for free at some depots listed on the CRD website.

"The region’s curbside recycling program has faced a series of challenges over the past two months and the CRD greatly appreciates the public’s patience as Emterra works to return the blue box program to normal service levels," said the regional district in a statement Tuesday.

In January, some CRD residents didn't have their recycling picked up for more than a month due to extreme weather and a mechanical breakdown at a recycling facility.

The backlog became so large that the CRD hired additional trucks and crews to come from the Lower Mainland to help get back on track.

For the latest updates on recycling pick ups, the CRD recommends checking its website or using its recycling schedule app.