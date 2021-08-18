More reports of nude man in Guelph parks: police

Guelph police are investigating more reports of a naked man in the city's parks.

On Tuesday, police said they were looking into four incidents where a nude man approached women at Margaret Greene Park on Westwood Road.

Two more residents contacted police to report seeing the man on Sunday morning around 9 a.m. in Riverside Park near the pedestrian bridge. According to police, one resident said he yelled at the man, who then put his shorts on and left the area. A woman said the nude man looked at her and made a vulgar gesture before putting on his shorts and leaving.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, police said a woman was walking in Exhibition Park and saw a naked man sitting on a bench close to London Road. He put on a tank top when he noticed her looking at him and walked away, police said. The woman told police he got into a silver Toyota minivan and drove away.

Another incident happened on Aug. 11 around 9:30 a.m. in Exhibition Park. A woman said she saw a naked man on a bench close to London Road. The woman said she walked away and the man left the area.

Police said in all the incidents, the man is described as Asian, in his 30s or 40s, around 5'7" to 5'10" tall, with short, dark hair and a heavy build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.