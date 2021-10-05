More residential speed limits going to 30 km/h

More and more neighbourhoods are getting reduced speed limit on residential streets from 40 kilometres per hour down to 30.

Those living on those streets say it’s a welcome change.

Mariano De Maranis has been living in Centretown West for 11 years and says the reduced speed limit is making a difference.

“I think with kids around, 30’s fine,” says De Maranis. “Speed bumps are pretty high. I think people are pretty respectful of the 30 kilometre per hour.”

Not only has the city lowered the speed, they’ve also added other traffic calming measures.

“They’ve put the little local traffic signs now at the bottom and top of each of the streets. Does that do anything? I’m not really sure.,” said De Maranis.

It’s all part of an effort to make residential neighbourhoods safer for everyone in the area. But some drivers ignore the posted speed limits.

“I think the speed bumps make a difference,” says Centretown West resident Amelia Shepherd. “The traffic calming measures make a difference. But yeah, not the speed limit.”

Some motorists like Paul Brent say 40 is slow enough, as long as people stick to that speed.

“Without a doubt, there’s a safety aspect to it,” says Brent. “It would be nice if enforcement by police would change people’s attitudes and they would drive 40.”

Kelly Banks of the Ottawa Safety Council says driving slower significantly reduces the chance of a bad accident.

“For every 1.6 per cent decrease in kilometres per hour speed on a street, you get a six per cent decrease in traffic fatalities,” Banks said.

Many drivers say 30 kilometres per hour is too slow. But for people living in residential areas, speeding is usually their number one complaint.

Coun. Catherine McKenney says there are plans to reduce speeds on more residential streets in Ottawa.

“We obviously hear from residents all the time who want their traffic calmed on their street,” McKenney said. “It’s also a safety measure. It does keep people safe. And for that reason, I think that we have an obligation as a city to just move ahead with safety measures at times.”

For those who live on slower roads, keeping everyone safe is a top priority.

“I mean, I understand it’s pretty slow,” says resident Carolyn Rumsey. “But again, you’ve got kids playing around and people walking and people riding their bikes. So I think it’s pretty reasonable.”