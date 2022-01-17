More residents granted temporary access to downtown Wheatley properties
An additional 10 residents were allowed temporary access to their properties in the Wheatley evacuation zone over the weekend.
Work continues to connect the second of two wells to monitoring equipment downtown as the second well (Apec 2) was brought to the surface last week.
Workers on site are connecting it to the test separator and installing monitoring equipment as was done with the first well, the municipality said in an update Monday.
The test separator and venting system connected to the first well remains in place which improves the overall safety of the site.
Residents and property owners looking to check on their properties are required to registered with the municipality for scheduling and to allow emergency personnel to determine if the property is safe to enter.
As of Monday, the municipality said 69 appointments have been completed and 21 appointments are ready to be booked for properties evacuated but not in the immediate vicinity of the explosion on Aug. 26. Officials are still prohibiting access to those sites due to safety concerns.
Access will resume this week when any gaps in work occur.
