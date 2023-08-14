More roadwork getting underway in east London

Underground infrastructure work will cause a traffic head ache for drivers in east London.

Starting Monday morning, lane closures will be in place on Oxford Street East through the Quebec Street intersection for approximately six weeks.

The work is part of the Quebec Street Infrastructure Renewal Project.

According to the city, drivers can expect delays through the area and are advised to use alternative routes where possible.

To help keep traffic moving as smoothly as possible, drivers are also encouraged to fill both lanes to the point where the lane closure begins, and then “zipper merge” into the open lane.

Pedestrian access will be maintained on at least one side of the intersection while this work is underway.