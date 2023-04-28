More Sask. cheerleaders make history in international competition
History has been made once again by Saskatchewan cheerleaders at an international competition. Showdown, the U16 level three team from Rebels Cheerleading Athletics (RCA) in Regina were the first team from the province to make it to the finals at The Summit Championships in Orlando, Fla.
They were the only Canadian team to advance past the semi-final round on Thursday, sitting in sixth place out of 31 teams from around the globe heading into finals. After another strong run on Friday, the team finished sixth out of the top 15.
Earlier this week, RCA’s International Open level five team, Smoke, finished 11th out of 35 at The Cheerleading Worlds, coming up short in their quest to defend their world title. Last year, they made national headlines after becoming the first team from Saskatchewan to win the prestigious competition.
The only other Saskatchewan team to compete at The Summit was Code Red from Prairie Fire Cheerleading in Saskatoon. They placed 9th out of a field of 12 in the level three U18 category after semi-finals, and did not advance to the final round.<br /> <br /> <br />
-
Gala supporting youth going through their darkest daysDozens of people came together in Barrie Friday evening, all with the common goal of helping children going through their darkest days.
-
Notley makes $40M pledge for new children's hospitalAlberta's official opposition is promising to invest $40 million into a new stand-alone facility for the Stollery Children's Hospital.
-
Teen, 2 youths charged after disturbance involving knives: PoliceWaterloo regional police say two youths and a 19-year-old have been charged after officers received multiple reports of a disturbance involving individuals with knives at Fairview Mall in Kitchener.
-
Former Thom student returns home to honour friend and contribute to fundraiserAn alumni of Thom Collegiate returned home on Friday to honour a friend, and contribute to a longstanding student fundraiser.
-
Suspect identified in daylight armed robbery of elderly woman in downtown TorontoA Toronto man has been identified by police as the suspect in the armed robbery of an elderly woman at a downtown Toronto ATM on Friday morning.
-
'A lot of harm': Anti-LGBTQ group flouts province’s requests to stop protesting on North Vancouver overpassAn anti-LGBTQ group is continuing to protest on a highway overpass despite the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure warning it to leave.
-
'Does he have the guts to show up?' Premier called out for not planning to attend teacher's rallyAs the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) prepare for a public education rally at the legislative building on Saturday, some are questioning the absence of the premier and the education minister.
-
Anglophone East School District makes changes to try and address overcrowdingThe Anglophone East District Education Council made decisions Thursday night regarding how it plans to address overcrowding within its schools
-
Bandits 1 victory from AJHL three-peat after overtime win at Spruce GroveThe Brooks Bandits have a chance to claim their third straight AJHL championship Friday night.