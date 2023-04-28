More Sask. cheerleaders make history in international competition

History has been made once again by Saskatchewan cheerleaders at an international competition. Showdown, the U16 level three team from Rebels Cheerleading Athletics (RCA) in Regina were the first team from the province to make it to the finals at The Summit Championships in Orlando, Fla.

They were the only Canadian team to advance past the semi-final round on Thursday, sitting in sixth place out of 31 teams from around the globe heading into finals. After another strong run on Friday, the team finished sixth out of the top 15.

Earlier this week, RCA’s International Open level five team, Smoke, finished 11th out of 35 at The Cheerleading Worlds, coming up short in their quest to defend their world title. Last year, they made national headlines after becoming the first team from Saskatchewan to win the prestigious competition.

The only other Saskatchewan team to compete at The Summit was Code Red from Prairie Fire Cheerleading in Saskatoon. They placed 9th out of a field of 12 in the level three U18 category after semi-finals, and did not advance to the final round.







