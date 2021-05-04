More Sask. girls 'dragging mom and dad' to the golf course as interest surges

As a sport that allows for physical distancing during the pandemic, more girls in Saskatchewan are taking up golf.

Sarah Henderson, 13 and has been playing for five years and she helps her younger sisters, nine-year-old Rachel and 11-year-old Julia, with their games.

The two younger sisters got into golf more last year and expect to play a lot this year.

Julia looks up to her big sister, but admits it gets a bit competitive sometimes, which drives her to improve.

“I feel like when Sarah has a really good hit and I have a bad hit, I feel like I need to get better and I feel like oh darn it, I’m so behind,” Henderson told CTV News.

This family is not alone either as more golf courses are seeing a surge in the number of girls teeing up.

Jeff Chambers runs a golf academy in Swift Current and runs many junior programs and tournaments. He’s excited by the increase in girls developing a love for the sport.

Because it is an individual sport that allows for physical distancing, more people in general are out playing which is a good sign for the future of golf in Saskatchewan.

Chambers says that in the past, many young girls would hit off the tee with their parent, then hop in the cart and shoot later down the fairway, but that has changed.

“It’s not just along for a ride. They’re playing golf and they’re showing that they can play golf and there’s an interest level. All of a sudden they’re the ones dragging mom and dad to the course, where before I believe it was the other way around.”

Girls also now have more time to get out with fewer other activities, he said.

The Saskatoon Golf and Country Club says it has seen the number of girls in its programs double this year and the number of junior players in general increase significantly.