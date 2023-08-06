More Saskatoon homeless encampments recorded in 2023 than all of 2021: report

Saskatoon has already recorded more homeless encampments in the first six months of the year than in the entirety of 2021 – according to a recent report.

As of June 25 – 290 encampments have been identified by the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).

An information report on community risk reduction from the SFD lays out the department’s efforts in tracking inadequate housing situations and helping those people affected.

”Together, SFD and the individuals, will look for a solution to determine an adequate form of housing/sleeping based on the opportunities and circumstances surrounding each person’s background/history,” the report read.

Supports such as transportation, shelter, social services, food, water or connection back to family and friends are most commonly provided, SFD said.

2023’s total so far is more than double the total number of encampments in 2021 (116) and over half of 2022’s total (512).

“In 2023, there is a notable increase of individuals identified as inadequately housed that are new to the Fire Inspectors,” the report read.

“Also, through SFD staff expertise, addictions and reluctance to accept housing or emergency shelter are compounding the current situation in Saskatoon.”

The added pressure to inspect encampments for fire hazards equates to an additional two full time inspector positions according to SFD.

The issue and added strain has some residents concerned about the city’s services.

"If these basic needs do not get met. This problem is only going to increase," one concerned resident told CTV News.

"Our city's resources, ambulance, police, fire are all going to be used up, in this area where the encampments are. What about the rest of the people in the city?"

Of Saskatoon’s 67 neighbourhoods – 44 contained encampments as of June 25. In 2022, 53 neighbourhoods hosted at least one encampment.

In the past five years – neighbourhoods with the greatest number of hot spots include Pleasant Hill, Mayfair, Riversdale, Caswell Hill, Meadowgreen, Massey Place and King George.

Since November of 2021, 40 per cent of known individuals to SFD have taken supports and have been successfully rehoused.

The report will be submitted to Saskatoon city council on Aug. 8.