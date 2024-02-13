More school boards changing PA Days ahead of solar eclipse

Two more school boards have decided to move their PA Days to April 8.

The Upper Grand District School Board and the Wellington Catholic District School Board announced Tuesday that the PA Day initially scheduled for April 19 will be moved up to coincide with the solar eclipse.

On April 8, parts of southwestern Ontario will go dark as the moon passes between the Earth and the sun. Experts are calling the celestial event a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

While not in the path of totality, both the UGDSB and Wellington Catholic DSB said they decided to change the PA Day for the safety of students.

“After reviewing the timing of this event, which will peak at the time of dismissal and while students are traveling home, and considering the potential risks to students and level of supervision of children at that time, the decision was made to move the April Professional Activity Day,” Michael Glazier, the director of education for the Wellington Catholic DSB, said in a media release.

Looking directly into the sun, without proper protection, could result in partial or a complete loss of eyesight.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has also moved their PA Day to April 8.

They join a growing list of school boards that have also changed student’s day off, including: Bluewater, Bruce-Grey, Toronto, Ottawa, and Simcoe.

The Waterloo Region District School board said it's continuing to monitor the situation and has not made a final decision yet.