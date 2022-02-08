More school buses getting seat belts in Waterloo Region
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Krista Simpson
A pilot project that put seat belts on some school buses in Waterloo Region is being expanded.
Trustees at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board received the annual report from Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region during a meeting Monday night.
During the 2020-2021 school year, the pilot project was launched with seat belts on seven school buses.
The report said the pandemic meant Student Transportation Services could not visit schools to observe first hand, so feedback and comments were requested from school principals instead.
The plan is to expand the seat belt pilot project to 27 big buses during the 2021-2022 school year.
-
Two more people in N.L. die from COVID-19, pandemic restrictions set to loosen againNewfoundland and Labrador health officials are once again easing public health restrictions, beginning this weekend.
-
B.C. company fires trucker after cyclist jostled during Saturday's convoyA trucking company in B.C.'s Fraser Valley has fired a driver who allegedly rolled into a cyclist during last weekend's protest convoy in Vancouver.
-
'It's a lot of fun': Mystery sculptor leaves snow penguins around St. Marys, Ont.A random act of kindness in the town of St. Marys, Ont. is getting a lot of attention on social media and has become a fun mystery for community members to solve.
-
Rising cost of milk and dairy impacting farmers, families and food banksThe average family of four is expected to spend an extra $200 on dairy this year as milk prices hit new highs.
-
President and CEO of William Osler Health System out after less than two years in the jobThe president and CEO of William Osler Health System is out after less than two years on the job.
-
Manitoba climbers to represent province for first time at competitionTwo Manitoba athletes are slapping on the chalk as they prepare to reach new heights in competitive rock climbing and represent the province at the national level.
-
Threat against Ottawa police headquarters made to police in wrong OttawaA bomb threat directed at the Ottawa Police Service in the capital of Canada ended up first in the hands of police in Ottawa, Ohio.
-
Man charged after holding two men at knifepoint: N.S. RCMPA man is facing various charges, including assault and forcible confinement, after he allegedly held two men at knifepoint in their vehicle in Cape Breton.
-
Suspect arrested after man stabbed in the face, Vancouver police sayA suspect is in custody after he allegedly attacked three strangers — including stabbing a man in the face — in downtown Vancouver Monday night.