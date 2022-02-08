More school buses getting seat belts in Waterloo Region

A pilot project that put seat belts on some school buses in Waterloo Region is being expanded.

Trustees at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board received the annual report from Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region during a meeting Monday night.

During the 2020-2021 school year, the pilot project was launched with seat belts on seven school buses.

The report said the pandemic meant Student Transportation Services could not visit schools to observe first hand, so feedback and comments were requested from school principals instead.

The plan is to expand the seat belt pilot project to 27 big buses during the 2021-2022 school year.