More second dose vaccination eligibility for Windsor-Essex residents

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is announcing more second dose COVID-19 vaccination eligibility.

As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, individuals who received their first mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine dose on or before April 18 will be eligible to book their second dose vaccine appointment at a mass vaccination clinic, local pharmacy, or healthcare provider office that is administering vaccines.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says 84 per cent of the vaccines that were given out on Tuesday were second doses. There were almost 6,700 doses total administered Tuesday.

“Which is a pretty significant number in my opinion,” says Ahmed. “We are making good progress is delivering second doses to our community.”

Appointments are still required for first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses at all of the mass vaccination clinics, participating pharmacies, and participating healthcare providers. No walk-ins will be permitted.

When attending your booked appointment, residents are asked to bring their health card or other identification document such as a driver’s license or passport.

Those eligible to book an appointment do not need to receive the second vaccine in the same location as the first.

WECHU encourages all eligible community members who want to attend a mass vaccination clinic to book online through the online booking system or by calling the vaccination booking call centre at 226-773-2200 to make an appointment.

Due to expected call volumes initially, it may take multiple attempts to speak with a WECHU representative.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit also continues to provide a COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist through the online booking system.

Waitlist registration is for anyone who received an mRNA vaccine in the month of April. The waitlist is used across all targeted vaccination clinics and you will only be contacted if a time slot becomes available the day that you select.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: