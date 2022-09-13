More sensory friendly vaccine clinics for kids planned in Waterloo region
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Heather Senoran
KidsAbility continues its partnership with the Region of Waterloo to help more children get the COVID-19 vaccine by providing support at Special Accommodation Clinics.
KidsAbility, an organization that helps children with special needs and their families, has partnered with the region since Nov. 2021.
According to a news release from the region, KidsAbility staff have already volunteered to support hundreds of children.
Special Accommodation Clinics are sensory-friend environments for children aged 6 months to 17 years old.
Confirmed clinic dates:
- Saturday, Sept. 17
- Saturday, Sept. 25
- Saturday, Oct. 1
Contact the region for a referral form.
More dates are expected to become available and will be posted on the region’s website.
-
Keeping the windows clean on Ottawa’s tallest buildingAt 45 storeys high, the Claridge Icon is Ottawa’s tallest building. And that means keeping the windows clean is no small task.
-
Woodstock Police seize $180,000 in drugs and arrest 5Five people have been charged after Woodstock police seized $180,000 in drugs and $10,000 in stolen property.
-
Death in Discovery Ridge deemed not criminal in natureThe death of a man in Discovery Ridge over the weekend is not suspicious, Calgary police say.
-
Drunk driver crashes into Vancouver firetruckA drunk driver crashed into a firetruck in Vancouver Monday, according to police.
-
Maritime provinces to recognize national day of mourning for Queen’s funeral on MondayNova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island will recognize Sept. 19 as a holiday and day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Calgary-based digital fundraising platform hits $100M milestoneA company that help charities organize their 50/50 raffles, and operates the online components for them, is celebrating as more than $1 million has been donated through their programs.
-
'Amazing Race Canada' comes to Bruce PeninsulaFrom Tobermory to Meaford and Wiarton, Jon Montgomery and the 'Amazing Race Canada' will be showcasing parts of Midwestern Ontario on Tuesday’s episode.
-
Missing elderly man found dead: N.B. RCMPAn elderly man reported missing from Kedgwick, N.B., has been found dead.
-
'It creates a lot of friends': 100-year-old Manitoba golfer still hitting the linksFor nearly eight decades, Norman Shineton has been hitting the links – and at 100 years old, he has no plans of stopping any time soon.