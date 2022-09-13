More sensory friendly vaccine clinics for kids planned in Waterloo region

KidsAbility continues its partnership with the Region of Waterloo to help more children get the COVID-19 vaccine by providing support at Special Accommodation Clinics.

KidsAbility, an organization that helps children with special needs and their families, has partnered with the region since Nov. 2021.

According to a news release from the region, KidsAbility staff have already volunteered to support hundreds of children.

Special Accommodation Clinics are sensory-friend environments for children aged 6 months to 17 years old.

Confirmed clinic dates:

Saturday, Sept. 17

Saturday, Sept. 25

Saturday, Oct. 1

Contact the region for a referral form.

More dates are expected to become available and will be posted on the region’s website.