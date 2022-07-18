More severe weather hits Sask. on Sunday
Once again severe thunderstorms rolled through parts of Saskatchewan on Sunday, prompting more people to get out and take pictures of the weather passing them by.
At least one tornado warning was issued by Environment Canada Sunday evening, but there is no confirmation of any touchdowns at this time.
Other areas saw hail, heavy rain and intense lighting.
So, we had some hail at Diefenbaker. Got the brand new tent down just in time! #skstorm pic.twitter.com/mz3UpxlX5U— Leya Moore (@L_A_Moore) July 18, 2022
North of mj. #skstorm pic.twitter.com/rLP4LT1w3T— Jeff Wizniak (@WizniakJeff) July 18, 2022
Possible tornado on the ground near Radville 4:50 pm #skstorm pic.twitter.com/j3411FG62u— Jordan Carruthers�������� (@MBstormchasers) July 17, 2022
It didn't produce a tornado but not for lack of effort!! This was just north of Stony Beach, SK today. Absolutely incredible!! #skstorm pic.twitter.com/Ow0OHSuJPc— Tracey Dyck (@ABStormChaser) July 18, 2022
Here we go again in Regina! #SKstorm pic.twitter.com/AZ3eA8EppB— Tim Owens (@Tim_Owens_) July 18, 2022
Heat warnings have ended for much of the province but remain in effect for northeastern Saskatchewan on Monday morning.
Regina is expecting a high of 30 on Monday with another chance of thunderstorm activity later in the afternoon.