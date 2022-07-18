More severe weather hits Sask. on Sunday

Once again severe thunderstorms rolled through parts of Saskatchewan on Sunday, prompting more people to get out and take pictures of the weather passing them by.

At least one tornado warning was issued by Environment Canada Sunday evening, but there is no confirmation of any touchdowns at this time.

Other areas saw hail, heavy rain and intense lighting.

So, we had some hail at Diefenbaker. Got the brand new tent down just in time! #skstorm pic.twitter.com/mz3UpxlX5U

North of mj. #skstorm pic.twitter.com/rLP4LT1w3T

Possible tornado on the ground near Radville 4:50 pm #skstorm pic.twitter.com/j3411FG62u

It didn't produce a tornado but not for lack of effort!! This was just north of Stony Beach, SK today. Absolutely incredible!! #skstorm pic.twitter.com/Ow0OHSuJPc

Here we go again in Regina! #SKstorm pic.twitter.com/AZ3eA8EppB

Heat warnings have ended for much of the province but remain in effect for northeastern Saskatchewan on Monday morning.

Regina is expecting a high of 30 on Monday with another chance of thunderstorm activity later in the afternoon.